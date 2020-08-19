Time New Bank Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.12 million and $611,071.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $660.57 or 0.05608441 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00046318 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank is a token. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,436,586,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

