TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 544,945 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544,945 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of Planet Fitness worth $49,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 6,091.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 220,453 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 625.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 21.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $53.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.12. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

