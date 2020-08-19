TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of PTC Therapeutics worth $50,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $19,528,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $49.33. 2,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,729. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.92% and a negative net margin of 138.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,036.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $5,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,118. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTCT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.22.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

