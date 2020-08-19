TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $43.13 Million Stock Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 363,430 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of J2 Global worth $43,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of J2 Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

J2 Global stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.03. 6,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,847. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.66. J2 Global Inc has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

