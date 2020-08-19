TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $44.89 Million Stock Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 167.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 165,480 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Seattle Genetics worth $44,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Seattle Genetics by 5.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seattle Genetics in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.16.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $157.55. 3,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,899. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.44 and a 12 month high of $187.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.93 and a 200 day moving average of $141.84.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.77, for a total value of $4,235,779.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,855,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,177 shares of company stock valued at $23,319,711 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

