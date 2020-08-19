TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $46.45 Million Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of ExlService worth $46,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fort L.P. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of ExlService by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $201,868.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,048. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.14. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $79.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.22. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

