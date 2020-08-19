TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $51,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.97.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $361.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,917. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $360.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.