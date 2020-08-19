TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246,422 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of ACI Worldwide worth $45,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of ACIW traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,726. ACI Worldwide Inc has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $299.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

