TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 22,200 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Cintas worth $44,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,146,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,138,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 13.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.46. 1,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $324.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

