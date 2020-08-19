TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 32,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Smartsheet worth $49,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE SMAR traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 1,750,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,134. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $1,905,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,371,797.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,261,668 over the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.