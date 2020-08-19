TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 33,025 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 33,025 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.76% of Albany International worth $52,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,272,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth $9,215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 915,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after purchasing an additional 177,895 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Albany International by 39.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Albany International by 86.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 3,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,261. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.46 and a 12-month high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. Albany International had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

