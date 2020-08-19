TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,985 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Willis Towers Watson worth $42,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,907,000 after buying an additional 104,598 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4,559.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,744,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,419 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,955,000 after purchasing an additional 504,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.50. 7,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,731. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

