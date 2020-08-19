Titan Coin (TTN) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,514.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $12,514.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TTN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

