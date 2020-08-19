TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report sales of $6.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.45 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $9.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $34.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $34.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $44.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

TJX stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

