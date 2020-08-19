TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report sales of $6.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.25 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.45 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $9.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full-year sales of $34.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.07 billion to $34.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.64 billion to $44.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

TJX stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply