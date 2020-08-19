TMT Investments (LON:TMT) Trading Up 3.6%

TMT Investments PLC (LON:TMT) shares were up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), approximately 3,260 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 552% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.86 ($0.05).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35.

About TMT Investments (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments plc is a venture capital company. The Company invests in the technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) sector. The Company’s objective is to generate an attractive rate of return for shareholders, predominantly through capital appreciation, by taking advantage of opportunities to invest in the TMT sector.

