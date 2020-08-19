TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TKGSY stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26.

About TOKYO GAS CO LT/ADR

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells natural gas in Japan. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated a 63,557 km pipeline network serving approximately 11,678 million customers. It also constructs, sells, repairs, and renovates gas appliances; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, and air conditioning systems; constructs gas main and branch lines; checks safety in underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); and provides parcel and heat supply services.

