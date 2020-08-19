Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Up to $42.79

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.79, but opened at $43.30. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $42.37, with a volume of 28,552 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. BTIG Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.88.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,457 shares in the company, valued at $11,779,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $10,352,900. 10.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 124.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 68.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Toll Brothers by 20.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.