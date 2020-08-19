Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,785,388. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 84,500 shares of company stock worth $79,970. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

