TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TGLVY traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,658. TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

About TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

