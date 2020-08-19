Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.71

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$74.71 and last traded at C$74.49, with a volume of 105526 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$74.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a PE ratio of 23.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$71.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.03.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$140,760. Also, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$279,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at C$5,358,006.40. Insiders sold a total of 42,005 shares of company stock worth $3,020,608 over the last quarter.

Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

