Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,180,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $883,332,000 after buying an additional 2,071,148 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,067,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,212 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,865,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,572,000 after buying an additional 1,057,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.36. 1,622,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,106. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.25. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

