Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.69

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.69 and last traded at C$17.27, with a volume of 1222489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOU. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a PE ratio of 76.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25.

In other news, Director John William Elick acquired 3,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,209.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,133.94. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,017.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,531 shares in the company, valued at C$702,770.01. Insiders bought a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $981,207 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

