TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,338. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $878,242.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,105 shares of company stock worth $3,636,031. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPIC. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

