TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 121,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TCON traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Theuer purchased 44,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,830 shares of company stock worth $151,393 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

