TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Short Interest Update

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the July 30th total of 121,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TCON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. 45,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,734. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 44,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $72,931.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,656.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,830 shares of company stock valued at $151,393. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

