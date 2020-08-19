TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Down 0.6%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.60, approximately 18,643 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,536,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

TCON has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,714 shares in the company, valued at $134,249.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 85,830 shares of company stock worth $151,393. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. raised its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the period. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

