Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of 811% compared to the average volume of 497 call options.

Shares of ADPT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. 28,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.71. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 107.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $1,311,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $287,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,794,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,163,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,352,573 shares of company stock worth $95,325,200. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADPT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

