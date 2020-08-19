Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 6,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the typical volume of 677 call options.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.26 and its 200 day moving average is $209.33. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

