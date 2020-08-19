Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,153 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 511% compared to the average daily volume of 516 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.14. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in American Water Works by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

