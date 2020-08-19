Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,368 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the average daily volume of 446 call options.

Shares of ISEE traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. 16,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.04. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISEE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

