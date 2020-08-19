Traders Purchase High Volume of Town Sports International Call Options (NASDAQ:CLUB)

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,529 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,220% compared to the typical daily volume of 109 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLUB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Town Sports International during the first quarter worth $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Town Sports International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Town Sports International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLUB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. 119,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,357. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

