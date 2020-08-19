TransferCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $362.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. TransferCoin has a market capitalization of $119,148.78 and $362.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00011919 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

