TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TMDX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,629. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $500.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,966.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,820 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its position in TransMedics Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 487,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

