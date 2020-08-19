Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Down 33.1% in August

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the July 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TRMT opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 60.51%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 77.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.