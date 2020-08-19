Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.76

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.76 and last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 5517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.70.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Trend Micro had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

