Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Up 19.6% in June

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,815,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 6,533,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 484,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TREVF. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.13.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Shares of TREVF opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.