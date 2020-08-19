Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 24,466 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 453.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.51. 6,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $104.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.