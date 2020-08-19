Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 3,922 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.76. 12,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

