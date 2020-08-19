Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,936 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.11% of 2U at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 2U by 692.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in 2U by 18,081.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 2U by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.77. 17,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,985. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,900 shares of company stock worth $8,396,010 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. 2U presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

