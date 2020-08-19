Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,632 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 38.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,877 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $41,840,000 after purchasing an additional 77,970 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 32,451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 43.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.19 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $882,648.04. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $283,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock worth $3,065,407 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

