Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. First Command Bank increased its stake in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in 3M by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 115,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,963 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.08. 27,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,855,010. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

