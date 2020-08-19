Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.28% of Smith & Wesson Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth $415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 27,314 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the first quarter worth about $464,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 0.83. Smith & Wesson Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWBI. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

