Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 274.7% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,260,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $723,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,400 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,390,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,085,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after acquiring an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,680,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 448,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $380.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $472.40.

In other news, Director John Staer sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.22, for a total value of $1,764,741.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.13, for a total transaction of $9,302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,924 shares of company stock worth $42,270,940. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $484.93. The company had a trading volume of 13,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,572. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $445.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

