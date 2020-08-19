Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,898. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.38. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $230.64.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

