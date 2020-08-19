Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 40.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,470,000 after buying an additional 1,255,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,772,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,241,000 after buying an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,090,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,082,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In other Raymond James news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $746,457.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. 3,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,718. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

