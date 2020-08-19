Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Wix.Com were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $195.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wix.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.94.

Shares of WIX stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $284.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $280.06 and a 200 day moving average of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $319.34.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.21 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

