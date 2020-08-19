Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Anaplan by 50.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. 1,713,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62. Anaplan Inc has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,489,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,047.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $634,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,645,600. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

