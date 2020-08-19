Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.22 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,630 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,608,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,049,000 after buying an additional 2,890,388 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,895,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,577,000 after buying an additional 143,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,666,000.

USMV stock remained flat at $$64.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,129 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

