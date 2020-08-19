Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763,596. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

