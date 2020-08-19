Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.29. 47,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,443,586. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.